The Byzantine music and the Ottoman music will meet in a big concert to be held at the Odeon of Herodes Atticus, Athens 3 July 2017 (21:00).

The “Tropos” Byzantine Choir and Kudsi Erguner and his Ensemble will join forces using two instruments: the Politiki lyra, and the ney, the instrument of the dervishes. The concert will cover a wide range of Eastern music, going back to the Byzantine music, which originated in the mid-10th century, and ending up all the way to Istanbul’s Ottoman music.

The virtuoso of ney and UNESCO Artist for Peace, Kudsi Ergüner, and the virtuoso of lyra, Sokratis Sinopoulos, will perform together on stage. The “Tropos” Byzantine Choir was founded in 2005 by Constantinos Angelides and his team to study and promote Byzantine music. The choir has made several appearances in Greece and abroad, and has recorded thirteen digital albums.

Admission: €12-35

