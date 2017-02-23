MA in Mediterranean Studies: Call for Applications for the Academic Year 2017-2018

The Department of Political Science and International Relations of the University of Peloponnese (Greece), in partnership with
- the Department of Cultural Heritage and the Department of Political and Social Sciences of the University of Bologna (Italy),
- the Inalco – Institut national des langues et civilisations orientales (INALCO) of the Université Sorbonne Paris Cité (France)
- the Department of International Relations of the Yaşar University (Turkey),and
- the Department of Economics and Finance of the Neapolis University of Pafos (Cyprus),
- the Olympia Summer Academy,
offers a collaborative Postgraduate Program Masters in Mediterranean Studies.
Description of the Program
The MA in Mediterranean Studies is designed to be a flexible and dynamic umbrella program that covers a wide variety of issues and problems across different disciplines (i.e., Political Science, International Relations, Cultural Studies, and Economics). It is premised on a multidimensional approach to an array of pressing, though interdependent, questions such as conflict, security and nationalism; democratization, civil society and the Arab Spring; Cultures and multiculturalism; women’s issues and activism; economic crisis and development; and energy security and environmental challenges. The collaborative structure of the program facilitates the diverse contributions of faculty of the different participating institutions, enabling and sustaining the program’s wide-ranging focus.
For more information and for the Call for Applications for the Academic Year 2017-2018 visit here.