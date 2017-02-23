MA in Mediterranean Studies: Call for Applications for the Academic Year 2017-2018

6 SHARES Facebook Twitter

The Department of Political Science and International Relations of the University of Peloponnese (Greece), in partnership with

the Department of Cultural Heritage and the Department of Political and Social Sciences of the University of Bologna (Italy),

the Inalco – Institut national des langues et civilisations orientales (INALCO) of the Université Sorbonne Paris Cité (France)

the Department of International Relations of the Yaşar University (Turkey), and

and the Department of Economics and Finance of the Neapolis University of Pafos (Cyprus),

the Olympia Summer Academy,

offers a collaborative Postgraduate Program Masters in Mediterranean Studies.

Description of the Program

The MA in Mediterranean Studies is designed to be a flexible and dynamic umbrella program that covers a wide variety of issues and problems across different disciplines (i.e., Political Science, International Relations, Cultural Studies, and Economics). It is premised on a multidimensional approach to an array of pressing, though interdependent, questions such as conflict, security and nationalism; democratization, civil society and the Arab Spring; Cultures and multiculturalism; women’s issues and activism; economic crisis and development; and energy security and environmental challenges. The collaborative structure of the program facilitates the diverse contributions of faculty of the different participating institutions, enabling and sustaining the program’s wide-ranging focus.

For more information and for the Call for Applications for the Academic Year 2017-2018 visit here.