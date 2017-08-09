Scholarships to foreign nationals for Modern Greek Language and Culture courses, 2017-2018

56 SHARES Facebook Twitter

The State Scholarships Foundation (Ι.Κ.Υ.) announces that it will offer up to fifty (50) scholarships to foreign nationals (non-Greek Nationals or non-Greek Nationals of Greek descent) from countries worldwide in order to attend courses and seminars in the Modern Greek language and culture.

REQUIREMENTS FOR ELIGIBILITY

Applicants should:

1. Be nationals of any country of the world excluding Greece (not with dual nationality – both foreign and Greek).

2. Hold a graduate degree from a non-Greek University outside Greece.

3. Not exceed the fortieth (40th) year of age until the 01/01/2017.

4. Be not permanent residents in Greece.

5. The knowledge acquired during this specific course should contribute to the candidates work opportunities and promote the Greek language and culture worldwide.

Applicants must meet the above requirements by the application deadline.

The application deadline is 11/09/2017.

DURATION OF THE SCHOLARSHIP

The duration of this scholarship is no less than eight (8) months and is only offered for a specific course in the Modern Greek language and culture organised mainly at one of the following Greek Universities: Athens University, Thessaloniki University, Ioannina University, Crete University. The University, which will hold this course, will be decided by the I.K.Y after the selection process.

START DATE

The courses will start on October 2017 and will end on May 2018. On successful completion of the study programme, the Greek University will provide students with a certificate of attendance. This certificate will not be awarded, should the scholarship holder be not present and active participant in the courses during the whole period.

COURSE OVERVIEW

a. Greek Language This programme offers learning opportunities at beginner, intermediate (or upper intermediate) and advanced levels following a placement test and subject to sufficient student numbers.

b. History and Culture Beneficiaries will be introduced to Greek History, Culture and Arts through seminars, educational visits to the sites of the city of study and excursions to the most historic sites of Greece.

c. Social Programme Social events are included in the course where an active participation is required.

FINANCIAL SUPPORT

The scholarship covers the following costs:

a. Free meals and accommodation (in University residence or in purpose-built flats provided by the University which will undertake the programme).

b. Tuition fees and other relevant costs.

c. Free emergency medical treatment under the Greek National Health Service (only in public hospitals). European citizens should have the European Insurance Illness Card from their insurance agency of their country.

d. A monthly allowance of 150, 00€ (net amount) for personal expenses.

e. 200, 00€ for initial expenses.

Applications at IKY page