Zoe Zeniodi conducts Greek Turkish Youth Orchestra 2017 tour

Zoe Zeniodi, the world’s fast-rising female conductor will led the Summer tour of the Greek Turkish Youth Orchestra 2017, as announced today.

GTYO, the orchestra with about 60 young Greek and Turkish members who share the universal language of music, originated from the conviction of music lover Leni Konialidis, that playing music in a group generates harmony and friendship in human relations.

Through the nine years of existence, Greek Turkish Youth Orchestra performed in prestigious venues in both countries, including:

the Atrium of the Acropolis Museum, the ancient theater Herodes Atticus in Athens, the Municipal Theater of Pireus, the Megaro Musikis in Thessaloniki, the Castle of Kavala, the Palace of the Knights in Rhodes, as well as the Lufti Kirdar Hall in Istanbul, the Ahmed Adnan Saygun Hall in Izmir, the ancient city of Teos in Seferihisar, etc. Since 2013, the much-admired and respected Turkish Maestro Cem Mansur, had conducted the orchestra.

Zoe Zeniodi has been selected by the Dallas Opera for the residency of the Institute of Women Conductors, 2016. She is the Artistic & Music Director of the Broward Symphony Orchestra (Florida, USA) and the “Momentum” Athens Chamber Orchestra (Athens, Greece). She is also the Associate Music Director & Conductor of the Festival of the Aegean (Syros, Greece) and the Artistic Advisor of the Alhambra Orchestra (Florida, USA).She has conducted opera and ballet productions at the Florida Grand Opera, the National Greek Opera, the Onassis Cultural Center, the Festival of the Aegean and the University of Miami. As a guest conductor, she has worked with the Brno Philharmonic, the Tatarstan National Symphony Orchestra, the New Philharmonic Orchestra of Florida, the Pan-European Philharmonia, the Palm Beach Symphony, the National Radio Symphony Orchestra of Greece, the Kamerata/Armonia Atenea, the Thessaloniki State Symphony Orchestra, the City of Thessaloniki Symphony Orchestra, the Florida Youth Orchestra, the Greater Miami Youth Symphony, the National Youth Orchestra of Spain (JONDE), the ARTéfacts Ensemble and the 21stEnsemble.

Zoe Zeniodi website

